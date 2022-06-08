WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners said Monday they now have confidence in a city of Wenatchee noise study on the impact a proposed road would have on Wenatchee Confluence State Park and Horan Natural Area.
The PUD hired Jacobs Engineering Group to complete a noise review and noise study after it thought it heard the city of Wenatchee’s noise study on the proposed Confluence Parkway project. The Confluence Parkway project is a 2.5-mile bypass that proposes a new bridge over the Wenatchee River to provide the city with a new connection to Highway 2/97.
“I was the culprit behind the (PUD) noise study,” said PUD commissioner Garry Arseneault at Monday’s commissioner meeting. “I want to ‘fess up.’”
He said he had misunderstood information from the city, but the site visit May 26 with Will Packard of Jacobs Engineering confirmed that the city’s noise study included exhaust and engine noise, besides tires on the road. Commissioners asked for the study after they thought the city’s study only included tires on the road.
“I think we walked away (from the visit) thinking the city did good work,” said PUD Commissioner Steve McKenna.
Jacobs Engineering didn’t conduct a noise study, and likely won’t now. It instead could provide communication and mitigation recommendations for commissioners so they can ask for those mitigations in the project, said Michelle Smith, PUD director of hydro licensing.
“We arrived at a conclusion that I think is acceptable,” Arseneault said.
“The wildlife is going to be as protected as we can protect it,” said PUD commissioner Randy Smith.
Packard met with PUD staff and commissioners with a noise meter so they could see noise levels. The group also toured the area to be affected by the project, including the Horan Natural Area inside the park. Smith said “hundreds of noise meters” are typically spread out in an area for a noise study, with the information projecting any noise impacts.
Smith said more questions arose from the tour to be answered by the city or other agencies. Those included asking the city for the parkway to turn at the park’s entrance and an artistic addition to the bridge design. They also included talking with the city about how the new pedestrian bridge to be attached to the vehicle bridge will be owned by and the responsibility of the city.
The city and state Department of Transportation have asked the Federal Highway Administration to classify the area as Activity Category A, which is rare and includes “lands on which serenity and quiet are of extraordinary significance and serve an important public need and where the preservation of those qualities is essential if the area is to continue to serve its intended purpose,” according to agency’s website. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery is an example.
Smith said everyone involved wanted the Highway Administration to list Horan in that category. The rest of the park is in Activity Category C, she said.
She also said the city’s de-icing of the parkway will predominantly be with sodium chloride (rock salt). The question arose at a previous commissioner meeting. The browning of trees in areas where this is used is temporary and doesn’t mean the trees are dying, but that the de-icer is pulling water out of tree needles, she added.
PUD commissioner Ann Congdon said an unnamed legislator told her the $85 million promised to the city for the project was not yet allocated. She added she was concerned that so much money already was spent preparing for the project, but the funding for the project itself hadn’t arrived.
Jacobs Engineering should develop reports by the end of June and is expected to present its findings to commissioners sometime in July, when the total cost of hiring the firm would be known.
“The noise study review is estimated to cost between $30k-$40k, which includes an expected 274 hours of technical and environmental analysis,” wrote Rachel Hansen, PUD spokesperson, in an email. “The actual amount will depend on the amount of labor and hours spent to generate a final noise technical memorandum.”