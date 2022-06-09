WENATCHEE — “All of Chelan County has an elevated fire risk,” said Chad Rissman, Chelan County PUD distribution asset management director.
He and others on Monday presented the PUD’s wildfire risk assessment, wildfire mitigation actions so far and recommendations for this year to PUD commissioners.
The PUD has about 2,000 miles of distribution lines in the county, which need to be protected from wildfires — as much as possible — and kept from causing damage to people and property.
Part of that includes a plan in which the PUD shuts off power in fire-prone areas and in very high winds and dry conditions. It has not been done yet in the county, but an outage plan was developed last year for Lake Wenatchee, Plain and Chumstick Highway, and may be expanded this year.
In an outage, people can suffer financially and medically, and may need to prepare. The PUD will not reimburse businesses for any lost revenue or product, but it also doesn’t expect safety outages to last long, which could keep losses small.
“Businesses are encouraged to prepare their own emergency plans for weather-related events that may lead to a power outage,” wrote Rachel Hansen, PUD spokesperson, in an email. “We estimate that the kinds of conditions that would warrant a fire safety outage may occur every five to seven years. These kinds of outages are expected to last between 24 and 36 hours, depending on conditions.”
People needing electricity for life-sustaining medical equipment should let the PUD know, Hansen wrote. They can do so by visiting bit.ly/electricalmedical or emailing CustomerRelations@chelanpud.org.
Assessment
The PUD is expanding its wildfire mitigation and has identified fire-prone areas.
“We wanted to devise a methodology where we could understand where we should be focusing our resources first and going after the areas,” Rissman said of the fire risk assessment.
A three-tiered risk assessment was borrowed from other utilities, he said, and included fuel levels, like vegetation. Property, forested areas and climate also were included.
The places of highest distribution risk, Tier 3, were in the Lake Wenatchee and Plain areas, he said. Other Tier 3 areas included spots near Blewett Pass, Azwell, Beebe Bridge Park, and south of Rock Island.
The PUD has 15% high risk distribution line areas, 26% medium and 59% low.
The PUD in 2021 removed about 5,000 hazard trees in the Lake Wenatchee/Plain and Chelan/Entiat areas, and plans to do the same in 2022, said Hansen.
The PUD also applied fire retardant paint to wooden electrical transmission poles throughout the county and rebuilt a high-voltage transmission line using fire-resistant steel in the Chelan Valley that was burned in a 2015 wildfire.
Additionally, the PUD began providing forest health treatments to property owners primarily between Peshastin and Lake Wenatchee through a $2.8 million federal grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
Plans
The PUD turned off auto circuit reclosing in 2021 in the Lake Wenatchee/Plain area, which disables circuit breakers from reclosing after an incident, like something striking a line, and helps prevent arcs and sparks. It plans to turn off auto reclosing in other Tier 3 forested areas this year.
But the Lake Wenatchee/Plain non reclosure led to 40 outages instead of 29 and 24, in 2019 and 2020, said Rissman, and was far greater than expected. He said the causes included wildlife, equipment repair and something unknown. Wildlife caused the most outages, at 15, he said, but unknown causes resulted in the most customer hours without power, at 5,932.
Because of this, the PUD plans to add safeguards to keep reliability higher, he said. Those include targeted wildlife guarding, like animal guards/shields on poles, which will cost about $50,000.
The recommendations also include a pilot program with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA). The non-reclosing system allows remote control of the PUD’s devices so workers can view and change the state of a site, depending on conditions throughout the fire season, he said. The system will cost about $340,000 and replace the current one, in which a worker needs to physically go to a site.
Another safeguard is installing more fault indicators, which will cost about $5,000.
“These things are pretty cool; they help the first responder identify where the potential issue is,” Rissman said. “So there’s a kind of a reddish amber, a light that flashes that says, ‘Hey, the problem is past me.’”
The PUD also plans to change some other things to isolate outages with another $5,000.
Putting more electric lines underground was another recommendation, Rissman said, particularly on River Road, near Plain. The area has “heavy, very tall vegetation” and “one way in, one way out,” he said.
The PUD budgeted for $1 million to place about 1 mile of lines underground and plans to meet with River Road customers Saturday to discuss connection changes and easement adjustments.
There are about 3 miles of lines total the PUD likely will place underground. Some lines already are in the ground, as the PUD worked with a telecommunication company a few years ago to put them in while the company was digging in the ground.
The project is still in the works, but will be done in phases.
WENATCHEE — A Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) or Fire Safety Outage Management (FSOM) is …
“There’s a lot of complexities, a lot of coordination and collaboration that will need to be done in order to pull this off, but we’re moving forward with it,” he said.