MALAGA — Chelan County Natural Resources, Chelan County PUD and the Malaga-Colockum Community Council are collaborating in the acquisition of more than 30 acres along the Columbia River for a Malaga waterfront park. The proposed park is centrally located to downtown Malaga, roughly a 10 minute walking distance from the downtown core, with watercraft and swimming accessibility.
“What the community of Malaga really ranked supreme was waterfront access,” said Lisa Dowling, natural resource specialist for Chelan County, in a presentation at Chelan County PUD board meeting Monday. “Regardless of whether or not we looked at the community as a whole or the specific demographics, there were significant overlaps in priorities.”
The county completed 30% of the design plan, using collected community input to steer the design, with the goal to advance design plans to 60%. The park would sprawl over six parcels of land with roughly a quarter mile of shoreline. The area offers opportunity for expansion, according to Dowling. A boat launch, soccer and baseball fields and playground are mapped as a few of the park’s community selected features. A network of paths and walkways are included in the design plan, along with ADA accessible trails.
“The particular site we’ve honed in on is the only site in Malaga that can fold all of these features into a singular park plan that can represent that (Malaga community's) vision,” said Dowling.
According to Dowling, a velocity and flow analysis revealed the site offers one of the only flow areas with conditions that permit watercraft access, swimming and wading. The topography was deemed the most feasible site for water access.
Chelan County has so far invested $515,000 and the PUD, $37,500. These costs include a site study and design plan. The county tapped into its lodging tax fund, general fund and capital improvement fund to cover costs, according to the Nov. 7 PUD presentation. The county submitted applications for funding from the Washington Wildlife Recreation Program (WWRP) and the Aquatic Lands and Enhancement (ALEA) program to acquire the six parcels.
"We will work on pursuing additional funding opportunities for the next level of design, permitting and construction costs," said Dowling. "We have a few irons in the fire."
The PUD is working in conjunction with the county on an application for a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) conceptual amendment. Chelan County PUD License Compliance Specialist Jeff Osborn said in an email the PUD will send the Malaga waterfront park conceptual design to FERC as a Rock Island Dam license amendment application. According to Osborn, the application will propose the PUD’s involvement as an early investment to support the relicensing of Rock Island Dam. The application will then be reviewed by Rock Island license stakeholders and the PUD will collect their comments as part of the FERC amendment application.
The Rock Island license is a permit that spans 30-50 years and allows the PUD to continue generating power from the Rock Island Hydroelectric Project. The boat launch feature is a key driver in the FERC application, according to Dowling, as it helps meet the recreation requirement.
The current park, based in Malaga, operates on a tight budget and falls short of meeting the community’s recreation needs due to size and facilities, according to Dowling. The county is planning to create a pathway from the current Malaga Community Park to the new waterfront park, which Dowling noted "would create a network of recreational opportunities."
The county plans to hold an in person project overview on Dec. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at the Chelan County Fire District 1 Station 17 in Malaga. Postcards with information will be mailed to residents in the Malaga zip code the week after Thanksgiving and a story map of the project will be uploaded to the county website in December.
