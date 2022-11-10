WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD rolled out its 2023 preliminary budget this week with a $25 million increase earmarked for the Olds Station-based Service Center, partially caused by the discovery of cultural artifacts. Challenges, including the cultural artifacts, cropped up and resulted in the center's completion date getting pushed to December 2023 in a revised three-phase opening plan.
Customers won’t feel the weight of the $25 million boost to the original $139 million estimated cost. The PUD plans to end 2022 with $89 million more than budgeted. Commissioners voted to cover the cost with a portion of the revenue through the board designated savings account, Strategic Facilities Fund, which is filled by excess revenue.
Kinks in the supply chain and a shortage of qualified labor are a shared obstacle for construction projects nationwide, according to shared services manager Dan Frazier, but the discovery of cultural artifacts crippled groundwork of the 19-acre campus for nine months. Cultural artifacts were unearthed in fall 2021 and stalled excavation work until July 2022 while the PUD assessed both the state and neighboring tribes’ concerns to ensure future discoveries wouldn’t slow construction down again, according to Frazier. The PUD had continuous dialogue with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Yakama Nation, the Wanapum tribe and the state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation in the process to obtain a cultural excavation permit and resume groundwork.
According to PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen, the cultural artifacts discovered will not be specified due to a state statute and respect for tribal partners.
During the hiatus, construction crews were unable to complete the foundation in three buildings and unable to install underground utilities in three other buildings.
“This (pause in groundwork) certainly compounded all of our other market pressures,” said David Lodge, project manager. “Along with those impacts (labor shortage and supply chain issues), extending the overall time extends the general conditions and support services for the construction team and adds to the direct costs.”
The uptick in costs include additional archaeology work, equipment rentals and an extension of consulting agreements. Frazier noted the Service Center project timeline was paved with a well thought out construction sequencing plan; however, the nine-month pause hampered the fine-tuned schedule.
The Service Center was initially anticipated to be completed as a whole; however, the it will be opened in three phases over the course of the new year. The administrative building will open in spring 2023. The warehouse and shop buildings will be occupied in fall 2023, signaling the official public opening for the campus. The fleet shop and fish and wildlife building will be the final phase, expected to be occupied by the end of 2023.
“Bringing our facilities to one campus, where people interact in a different fashion than they are today will increase efficiency I think well beyond what we anticipated,” said commissioner Randy Smith.
The PUD is in the midst of scheduling open house sessions on the Service Center for the community to discuss the project with staff and commissioners. A final public hearing for the 2023 budget is Nov. 21 and the board is set to vote on approval for the budget Dec. 5.
