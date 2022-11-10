Chelan County PUD Service Center

Crews install piping under one of the new buildings at the Chelan County PUD Service Center in Olds Station in September. 

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD rolled out its 2023 preliminary budget this week with a $25 million increase earmarked for the Olds Station-based Service Center, partially caused by the discovery of cultural artifacts. Challenges, including the cultural artifacts, cropped up and resulted in the center's completion date getting pushed to December 2023 in a revised three-phase opening plan.

Customers won’t feel the weight of the $25 million boost to the original $139 million estimated cost. The PUD plans to end 2022 with $89 million more than budgeted. Commissioners voted to cover the cost with a portion of the revenue through the board designated savings account, Strategic Facilities Fund, which is filled by excess revenue.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?