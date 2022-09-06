WENATCHEE — A $26 million pilot project to refurbish and upgrade two of Rocky Reach Dam’s 11 Kaplan turbines from mineral oil to water lubrication could begin in November.
Some of the dam’s 11 turbines began cracking in 2013, said George Velazquez, PUD engineering and project management manager. Some of those were fixed, he said, using the normal mineral oil lubrication system, but two, C-10 and C-11, were not. The PUD around the same time was looking at new technology, like air and water lubrication, he said.
The dam’s construction started in 1956, with commercial operation in 1961 on seven generators. Four generators were added between 1969 and 1971.
Since then, the PUD has repaired turbines in stages.
Rock Island Dam’s Powerhouse 2 is getting air-lubricated turbines and refurbished salvagable parts of the eight old mineral oil-lubricated, horizontal bulb turbine hubs.
The $456 million project is expected to be complete around 2030 and is completely funded by the PUD.
Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA was working recently with the PUD and suggested the PUD use its water-lubricated products and design at Rocky Reach Dam.
The first turbine, C-11, will be taken apart by PUD crews, with its hub sent to Pennsylvania, where Voith will refurbish and change out parts like the bushings. Those will go from metal to things like synthetic Orkot Marine Bearings, which don’t need lubrication, Velazquez said.
“One of the things we’re focusing on is reducing oil in the hydro projects,” he said.
This eliminates the risk of oil spilling into the river, which could harm certain species and wash up on riverbanks, although he said the oil is fish-friendly.
The state Department of Ecology in February 2021 fined the PUD $1,500 for a 2019 hydraulic oil spill at Rocky Reach Dam, according to World archives. An assessment by dam employees determined 208 gallons of hydraulic oil were released into the Columbia River between Jan. 2 and Feb. 19, 2019.
A small amount of oil was released into the river in March 2018 from a Rock Island Dam turbine being prepped for repair, according to World archives. The oil created a sheen, which was cleaned up with absorbent containment booms and an oil skimmer.
Each turbine holds about 2,500 gallons of oil at any given time, Velazquez said, but there likely will be less with water-lubricated turbines.
C-11’s 145 megawatt generating capacity will be offline for around 16 months while it’s refurbished, Velazquez said.
In June 2023, C-10, also 145 megawatt, will be disassembled, he said, so two generators will be offline at the same time for a bit.
The PUD may convert the dam’s other turbines to water, depending on the outcome of the two initial ones.
“These are the pilots,” he said. “We want to make sure it's (the technology) robust, sound and we get longevity.”
