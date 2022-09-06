Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
C9 2018 refurbishement 5.jpg

Turbine C-9 at Rocky Reach Dam is shown during a 2018 refurbishment project.

WENATCHEE — A $26 million pilot project to refurbish and upgrade two of Rocky Reach Dam’s 11 Kaplan turbines from mineral oil to water lubrication could begin in November.

Some of the dam’s 11 turbines began cracking in 2013, said George Velazquez, PUD engineering and project management manager. Some of those were fixed, he said, using the normal mineral oil lubrication system, but two, C-10 and C-11, were not. The PUD around the same time was looking at new technology, like air and water lubrication, he said.

C9 2018 refurbishement 3.jpg

Turbine C-9 at Rocky Reach Dam is shown during a 2018 refurbishment project.


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?