WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD plans to ask the city of Wenatchee for a higher wall in one area of the Confluence Parkway project and ask the Federal Highway Administration for a special classification of the Horan Natural Area.
Chelan County PUD commissioners heard noise study evaluation results from Jacobs Engineering Group, which suggested July 5 the higher wall after measuring decibels along the proposed project. The PUD hired the firm to ensure the new road’s noise was properly studied and addressed by the city of Wenatchee.
The wall could be included in the PUD’s terms of mitigation measures with the city this fall and winter, said Michelle Smith, PUD director of hydro licensing, on Monday. The PUD’s letter of concurrence, or comments, on the city’s Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Environmental Assessment and Section 4(f) evaluation will come by the end of the year, when the latter two also should be complete, she said.
Will Packard of Jacobs Engineering said his study mostly concurred with the city’s noise study, but he added items not in the study, such as train and night-time noise levels. He also proposed measures to help block road noise that were not incorporated into the city’s plans.
Smith said knowing about the noise levels was important for the PUD because it is looking at exchanging land with the city, which will require an update to the PUD’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) license to operate its dams.
Building a 6-foot wall rather than the city’s proposed 4-foot wall in an area called the “pinch point” was a suggestion from Packard to help properly abate noise. The area is where the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail and road will be side-by-side for about 400 feet next to the Horan Natural Area.
The city proposed a 4-foot berm and a 4-foot wall, besides lowering the trail 4 feet. Packard said it likely would get FHWA funding due to its possible aesthetic value and cost compared to other options, but it didn’t abate the noise well enough to meet FHWA’s noise standards. Packard added the city looked at three options, but “none were considered feasible and reasonable based on a strict interpretation of FHWA/WSDOT (Washington State Department of Transportation) policy.”
Constructing a 6-foot wall rather than a 4-foot wall at the pinch point would lower the noise by a few more decimals, Packard said.
“So that’s where you have to decide, is it worth it to try to pursue that for just two to three decibels at one small location?,” he asked PUD commissioners. “But it is another option I wanted to bring to everyone’s attention.”
“In my mind, it does more than just noise abatement, because I know that’s what we’re talking about,” said commissioner Steve McKenna. “That also is 2 more feet of a barrier where bicyclists and walkers I believe could feel additional safety by having that a little bit higher. It’s been a concern of mine.”
“I think the importance of the aesthetics and the safety almost can’t be measured in dollars,” said commissioner Ann Congdon.
“If I’m a deer out in the meadow perceptively, what is that differential? And how is that going to affect the wildlife that is there?,” said commissioner Dennis Bolz. “Because we’re putting a lot of human response into this and our job is to not only be considerate of the humans, but the animal life as well.”
Packard said the wildlife there likely was already used to noise from the railways, construction and people.
His noise study found that a train passing through, along with traffic noise, only added a couple of decibels because the train drowned out traffic noise and was the dominant noise.
Packard’s study also found night-time noise in the Walla Walla Point Park campground to be nearly nonexistent, except for trains. This could change if and when the road and trail are constructed. The trail would be closer to the campground than it is now.
The road and trail will be closer to the Horan Natural Area, as well, and the PUD is working with the city to ask the FHWA list it as a Category A, or “tracts of lands in which serenity and quiet are of extraordinary significance and serve an important public need, and where the preservation of those qualities is essential if the area is to continue to serve its intended purpose,” according to FHWA’s website. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery is an example.
“They have given us the ability to kind of start working on the Category A justification,” Smith said. “We have the pen right now; we’re writing a draft; we’ll give that back to the city and their consultants, and they’re going to finish that up and then they submit that to Federal Highway and it’s Federal highway Administration that makes the final determination on that category.”
