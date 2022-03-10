WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD’s first 700 smart meters could be in place this spring with the rest of the PUD’s customers getting the new devices starting later this year.
And for those wishing to opt out of getting a smart meter, that pricing language was formalized Monday by Chelan County PUD commissioners. People who are approved by the PUD to opt out of the smart meters must pay a monthly $25 fee.
The smart meters will be installed in May in areas in Cashmere, Monitor and Olds Station, said Neil Neroutsos, PUD spokesperson. The “full deployment” will begin this fall to 50,000 PUD customers, he said, after the 700 are operating smoothly.
The devices are two-way digital meters using low-energy radio frequency waves that wirelessly transmit electricity usage and outages information to PUD facilities. Meter readers now visit each customer and customers have to call the PUD about outages. Neroutsos said people still might want to call the PUD if they experience an outage. Some homes in Chelan County already have one-way communication meters that allow for a meter reader to drive by and collect the data, The Wenatchee World previously reported, while the rest have to be manually checked.
The fees for various customers were formally adopted Monday, said Rachel Hansen, PUD spokesperson, after being discussed informally in 2020. The entire cost over several years to the PUD to replace the meters is $15 million, she said.
There are discounted rates for certain qualifying residents, such as low-income/disabled/seniors, who will be charged about 50% of the fee. However, the PUD can revoke its approval of opt-outs for various reasons, according to a PUD agenda document. And for those who want an analog meter, those are subject to availability, according to the document.
“The fee covers additional PUD costs for meter reading and administrative work,” according to the PUD’s website.
When the two-way smart meters were first introduced by the PUD to consumers in 2017, some voiced concern over “the potential for smart meters to interfere with pacemakers,” as well as “radio frequency (RF) and electro-magnetic fields (EMF) and the potential these energy fields have to cause cancer or other health impacts,” according to the PUD’s website.
“We’re becoming super-saturated,” Chelan resident George Maki told The World in 2017, of the radiofrequency radiation around us. “Our cellular (biological) structure is swimming in a sea of EMF (electromagnetic frequency) pollution.”
“It (radio frequency) is used with many everyday devices such as microwaves, baby monitors, and WiFi routers,” the PUD website stated. “Advanced meters result in much lower levels of radio frequency exposure than these common household electric devices.”
The American Cancer Society reported the smart meters could pose less potential for cancer than personal cell phones and other such devices because meters are outside the home. It also said “a study that examined the effect of smart meters on pacemakers and implantable defibrillators found that the smart meters did not interfere with these devices.”