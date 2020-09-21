NCW — Chelan County received nearly $1 million for salmon recovery projects this year.
The funding was part of $18 million in grants from the Salmon Recovery Funding Board, according to a state Recreation and Conservation Office news release.
The projects include:
- Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group — $378,667 to create side-channel habitat in Nason Creek using logs and tree root wads.
- Chelan County — $513,845 for designing habitat improvements in Nason Creek
- State Department of Fish and Wildlife — $105,850 to study the survival of young chinook salmon in the Upper Columbia river. In particular, the agency wants to study the inner ear structure of salmon to understand their survival strategies.