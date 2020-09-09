WENATCHEE — Residents of Chelan County interested in participating in chipping events this October can contact Cascadia Conservation District.
Cascadia Conservation District will provide equipment to turn large wood debris into chipped material to help reduce potential fire danger, according to a news release from the conservation district.
The district is attempting to gauge public interest and a time or date has not been set.
People or Firewise communities interested can fill out a survey before Sept. 30 at cascadiacd.org.