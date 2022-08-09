WENATCHEE — Several Chelan County road construction projects have been delayed, prompting an updated timeline for projects and road closures.
The Knowles Road Improvement Project is running about a week behind, which also means a delay in the lane opening between School Street and American Fruit Road. The lane is now expected to open during the week of Aug. 15, according to a county news release. Motorists are asked to continue using the established detour via Crestview Road.
Construction delays have pushed back the month-long closure of Cascade Orchard Bridge in Leavenworth. It is now expected to start Aug. 22 and run through Sept. 9, according to the news release. During the closure, motorists will be using a detour via East Leavenworth Road.
Work on the debris basins up No. 1 Canyon has been postponed until September. The contractor is awaiting certification on its source of rock material.
Bridge deck patching work on Cashmere’s Aplets Way Bridge is scheduled to begin Aug. 15, requiring the bridge’s full closure up through Aug. 19. The closure will be in place 24 hours a day through the work week. Traffic will be detoured to the West Cashmere Bridge to the west or Cotlets Way to the east, according to a news release. The bridge is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Aug. 19.
