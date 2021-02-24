WENATCHEE — Seasonal weight restrictions will go into effect on roads around the cities of Wenatchee and Chelan starting on Thursday.
Freight haulers must obtain free special motor vehicle permits to travel on certain county roads and must turn the permit in the day before they travel, according to a Chelan County news release.
If a permit is for Monday it must be turned in by Thursday. The restriction is because seasonal snowmelt can weaken roadways and cause costly damages to road services.
The restrictions are expected to last at least in to early June. Only emergency vehicles, school buses or vehicles with a special county permit are exempt.