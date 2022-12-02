PLAIN — A lawsuit between a Lake Wenatchee couple and Chelan County has been dismissed and settled out of court after three years in Douglas County Superior Court.

As per a settlement and release agreement signed Nov. 22, Chelan County will pay Michael and Cindy Beverick $35,000 to consider the matter fully resolved between the parties.



