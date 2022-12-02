As per a settlement and release agreement signed Nov. 22, Chelan County will pay Michael and Cindy Beverick $35,000 to consider the matter fully resolved between the parties.
The funds for the settlement payment come out of the county's tort claim fund. In the 2023 preliminary budget, $38,362 was budgeted in the commissioner's expenses.
The Bevericks alleged that county code enforcement officers unlawfully trespassed onto their property, according to the original complaint filed in October 2019.
They also alleged that the county contacted prospective buyers and agents for the property and threatened to impose enforcement actions on them if they bought the property due to the alleged existing code violations, according to the lawsuit.
The Bevericks had filed a short plat application in 2017 to divide the property into two parcels with the intention of selling them. The county made approval of the plat application contingent on correcting the alleged code violations, according to court documents.
Chelan County denied all the allegations, according to documents filed in Superior Court.
The alleged code violations include the unpermitted construction of a gazebo and a deck and porch that exceeded the allowed dimensions, according to the lawsuit.
Chelan County motioned for dismissal on several occasions over the three years the case was in court.
In October 2022, the county said, "the Bevericks have treated this litigation like a game ... because they have continuously engaged in inappropriate litigation tactics, dismissal is warranted."
And as part of court proceedings, Judge Brian Huber requested that the Bevericks be available for remote depositions but wanted to do them in-person despite the court order that all depositions be remote, according to court documents.
The Beverick's lawyer, Richard Llewyn Jones, received a $20,260 sanction by Huber due to his "willful violation of this court's order that depositions occur remotely and other misconduct."
Now that the settlement and release agreement has been signed, all other all claims have been resolved related to the parties and the property. The case in court was voluntarily dismissed by both parties with prejudice Monday.
According to Chelan County's online Community Development Public Portal, the Plain property was subdivided into two parcels at some point after 2017.
Both parcels were sold for $1,105,000 in 2020, according to the Chelan County assessor's website.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone