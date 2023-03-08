WENATCHEE — Recently elected Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison has appointed new officers to his top staff in an effort to change the culture of the agency.

"I felt that there were definitely clear cut issues with intimidating, bullying, harassment, and I felt that it would not line up with keeping the previous administration," Morrison said in an interview with The World. "So whether they were knowledgeable ... or supportive of what was going on, I'm not sure. But I knew that the administration that I had selected was clear that did not want that to continue."



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?