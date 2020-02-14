MANSON — After a car nearly rolled into a home in Manson, a deputy posted photos and details of the crash to the Chelan County Sheriff Office’s its newly formed Instagram page.
The new page will include posts on public safety, announcements, special event information, photos from significant incidents, and messages from Sheriff Burnett and his staff, said Chief of Patrol Rick Johnson.
“The sheriff’s office has had a presence on Facebook and Twitter,” Johnson said. “We are wanting to connect with the public on as many platforms as we can.”
Chelan County Deputies responded to a rollover accident on Waters Edge Lane in Manson. The driver experienced a medical issue causing his car to leave the road, rolling over and striking a residence. Chelan County Fire had to extricate the driver by cutting into the roof of the car. He was transported to the hospital. We are happy to report the driver was in good spirits and recovering well. No one else was injured in the accident. -K30 #chelancounty #chelancountyso #ccso #chelancountysheriffsoffice #cops #police #lawenforcement #deputysheriff #leolife #firstresponders #protectandserve #goodcops #easternwashington
Johnson started the page Jan. 29. “What’s unique about our Instagram is many of the posts will be coming directly from deputies in the field,” Johnson said.
To follow, search @chelanco sheriffsoffice on Instagram.