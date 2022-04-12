WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is creating a new mental health program to help deputies responding to crises — and to better understand their own trauma.
The sheriff’s office recently received a $57,000 grant from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs to develop an in-house wellness program, the department announced Monday.
The county created a Behavioral Health Unit in September and has since hired two crisis responders who ride along with deputies on most weekdays.
Ana Gonzalez, manager of the Chelan County Diversion Program and Behavioral Health Unit, said she coordinates with a deputy while responding to a mental health emergency and analyzes the past history of the person in crisis.
“We develop a plan on how to assist individuals and their behavioral health issues,” Gonzalez said. “With this new program, we aim to give our first responders more information and training so they feel more prepared and comfortable responding to these calls, especially if they do not have one of the county’s crisis responders riding with them.
Gonzalez, a licensed mental health counselor and designated crisis responder, will develop the program. It will include bi-monthly first responder training sessions and will be developed for the sheriff’s office and then for the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
“First responders go from call to call, normalizing what goes on in their day,” she said. “While there are processes that agencies implement during critical incidents, we want to normalize the help-seeking process. Asking for help can be lifesaving.”
The program will also partner the sheriff’s office with health and wellness providers in the area and region; develop a 24-hour support app for deputies in the field; and help employees who may be enduring personal or professional difficulties.
“For years law enforcement has pushed expectations on officers and deputies to extremes, expecting them to respond to and be the answer to every type of call and situation you can think of,” Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a news release. "Unfortunately, this was done without any training or tools in managing the potential stress that goes along with this line of work.”
Potential topics may include suicide prevention; burnout, personal resilience and self-care; crisis intervention training; behavioral health symptoms and diagnoses; and frontline mental health first aid, the release said. The wellness program also will include the development of spouse and family events.