WENATCHEE — A East Wenatchee man is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of items from a storage locker, including the cremated ashes of a man's mother.

Authorities on Thursday arrested Daniel Craig Wright, 37, on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance delivery.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

