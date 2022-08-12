WENATCHEE — A East Wenatchee man is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of items from a storage locker, including the cremated ashes of a man's mother.
Authorities on Thursday arrested Daniel Craig Wright, 37, on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance delivery.
Chelan County detectives believe on or about Aug. 7 Wright stole possessions from a McKittrick Street storage unit and then attempted to sell the items on Facebook, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The alleged victims, who recently moved to Wenatchee, joined local Facebook buy and sell groups and found several missing items listed for sale by Facebook account, “Dan Wright,” the affidavit said.
Undercover detectives with the Columbia River Drug Task Force arranged to meet with Wright Thursday at the Wenatchee Safeway to buy power tools and golf clubs.
Detectives followed Wright from his East Wenatchee home to Jack in the Box in Wenatchee where Wright was seen allegedly selling fentanyl to a 37-year-old Wenatchee man outside the restaurant. Wright was later arrested outside Safeway by the task force.
He made a preliminary appearance Friday in Superior Court where bail was set at $5,000.
Investigators are pursuing further charges in Douglas County where Wright allegedly stored the stolen goods, said Chris Foreman, chief of special operations with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities returned stolen items to the owners Thursday night, but it’s unclear whether any items were sold, Foreman said.
The cremated remains were undisturbed and returned to the owners, he added.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone