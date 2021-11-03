NCW — After pulling school resource officers over a state vaccine mandate, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office finalized contracts this week with four districts to reintroduce the program.
In September, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett put the program on hold in the Cascade, Cashmere, Chelan and Manson school districts. At the time, he said a requirement for employees and on-site contractors to be vaccinated infringed on the rights of his deputies.
"It wasn't that we had all these people saying 'oh, nope, I won't do this,'" Burnett said in an interview Wednesday. "We're saying 'woah, woah timeout. This is what we believe the process has to be. These are the rights that are afforded under the collective bargaining."
Burnett said the pause allowed the Chelan County Deputy Sheriff's Association, the Sheriff's Office and the separate districts to come to an agreement.
"The officer can either provide proof of vaccination, or they can do an exemption and then it's just weekly home testing," Burnett said. "That's what their policy is right now for those with exemptions."
Burnett said exemptions, as well as proof of officer vaccination, are handled by the individual school districts. Burnett said he does not ask officers if they are vaccinated.
"If they offer that up freely, they can do that," Burnett said. "I don't need to ask them to fill that position. We would go to them and say 'hey, here is what the school is requiring.' If they agree to them, they could go and do that position."
County commissioners signed contracts with the Cashmere, Cascade and Chelan school districts Tuesday, while Manson has given verbal agreement and will soon submit a signed contract. The contracts took effect Monday in Cashmere and Manson and will go into effect Dec. 1 in Chelan and Manson.
“Everybody agrees they love the program, they think it’s a valuable resource to enhance and keep our safe learning environment,” Burnett said.
Burnett said the agreements with Chelan and Manson would have gone into effect Monday, but the deputy slated to hold the position recently left the department.
This caused the department to do additional advertising for the position, and Burnett said after the department finds a candidate the school districts still must approve the officer for the position.
“We knew we’re going to need some time,” Burnett. “I think we’re down seven deputy positions right now so our staffing’s a little low. So we’re trying to figure out where to put resources and plug the holes.”
Burnett said previously, there was a school resource officer for Cascade, one for Cashmere and one splitting their time between Manson and Chelan. One of the three officers is on maternity leave until spring, meaning one officer will serve both Cascade and Chelan.
“We’ve had three school resource officers for quite a few years, that would be our goal to get back to that,” Burnett said. “That’s what the schools want.”
Under the agreements, Cascade and Cashmere will share one officer while one officer will serve in Manson and Chelan. The school districts will pay about 75% of the officer’s salary, which is about $87,400.