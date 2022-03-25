WENATCHEE — The state Growth Management Hearings Board ruled on Thursday that Chelan County's newly adopted short-term rental code is in line with state law — with the exception of one violation of a public participation requirement.
The Community Lodging Operators of Chelan County — a group of more than 60 short-term rental owners from across the state — filed a petition in September arguing that the county had discriminated against short-term rental owners.
They also said that the county violated public participation requirements during the code's development that eliminated a grace period for compliance.
The hearings board ruled that the county's new short-term rental code did not arbitrarily discriminate against certain short-term rental owners and does comply with the goals of the Growth Management Act.
The board did, however, agreed with CLOCC regarding a change made to the code on Sept. 7 after its adoption in the summer.
Chelan County changed the code making it necessary for existing short-term rental owners looking to be grandfathered to immediately comply with certain health and safety requirements rather than having one year to come into compliance.
Chelan County cited the change as a scrivener's — or unintentional — error. The board ruled it was not within the scope of a scrivener's error and is requiring that piece of the code to be brought into compliance.
It's not clear how that will be accomplished, but the county must make it right by Sept. 26. The hearings board will convene again on Nov. 14 to determine whether the county's efforts bring the code into compliance with state law.
"We are thankful the board recognized the county's failure to comply with the GMA requirements for proper public notice when they tried to disguise major changes as a 'scrivener's error' to evade the need for public consultation," said a Community Lodging Operators of Chelan County spokesperson. "We disagree with the board's conclusions on other points and are considering next steps. Nothing is off the table. An appeal to Superior Court is in consideration as we consult with the group and with our lawyers. We will know more early next week."
The group filed its petition in September after raising $83,200 to help pay legal costs.
Short-term rentals, or vacation rentals, are homes rented out for 30 days. Chelan County began regulating this industry after passing new regulations in July after several years of work, including a couple committees and a lot of public participation.