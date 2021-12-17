WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners will decide Monday if Ryan Kelso will be removed from the planning commission for allegedly using his position to benefit his clients and violating the county’s code of ethics.
The issue was brought to light Dec. 13 during a hearing, made public at Kelso's request, after Community Development staff asked that he be removed from the planning commission.
Kelso, who owns Wenatchee-based architect firm Complete Design Inc., denies the allegations and defended his position Monday with testimony from his clients and employees.
Kelso was appointed to the planning commission in April 2019 by County Commissioner Kevin Overbay who represents District 1.
The planning commission is composed of a nine-member Chelan County resident advisory board appointed by the commissioners, three from each district.
The commission reviews and make recommendations to the commissioners on zoning regulations and other planning activities, like building or land use changes to the county code.
Community Development staff say Kelso stepped over the line during interactions with staff about projects for his clients.
They also alleged that Kelso did not recuse himself from voting on matters on the planning commission that would give special privileges to his clients and his business and voted to set aside matters in a vote that would be detrimental to his clients and business, said Marcus Foster, county deputy prosecutor.
County commissioners will decide whether to keep or remove Kelso based on whether the commissioners believe "there was wrongful comment, wrongful conduct on the part of Mr. Kelso based on the testimony," Foster said.
Commissioner Tiffany Gering said that she does not believe the testimony is enough to remove Kelso from the commission. Commissioners Bob Bugert and Overbay have not stated their positions.
The August meeting
Chris Young, a county building official, said that Kelso told him and another county official that because of his position on the planning commission he could change the code to his benefit at a meeting on Aug. 27.
Young said at the public hearing that he met with Kelso in August to discuss a permit application that he had denied because an accessory dwelling unit was being proposed as an addition, and it did not qualify as an addition.
Jamie Strother, a senior planner at the county, said the conversation got heated and that Kelso wanted to debate Young about the rationale behind the denial.
"After I gave him the options to file the appeal, he got up and started packing everything away,” Strother said. “And he said that, you know, the planning commission can always just start looking at rewriting code to help him out better, to redirect different code easily.”
Mikael Martinez, an architect at Kelso's firm, said that Kelso’s comment about his planning commission position was not malicious but came across as ill-intended as the conversation had become defensive on both sides, she said.
Staff had received hundreds of permit applications for accessory structures that had been converted into illegal accessory dwellings.
"I said as a member of the planning commission I can bring this to the commission board for discussion to help resolve and clarify this as I believe that citizens of the county for the entirety of my life have been able to build accessory structures prior to the their property," Kelso said.
Phil Vallerand, a retired Manson resident who also attended the meeting and was Kelso's client, said at the public hearing that Young's tone during the August meeting was "rude, condescending and angry."
Vallerand had contracted with Kelso's firm to make a garage and addition for his grandchildren to stay in, he said.
What does "remodel" mean?
The second major allegation against Kelso is connected to a Sept. 22 planning commission meeting when Kelso made a motion to reject approving the staff's proposed definition for "remodel."
Kelso's clients, Vince and Lesa Bland, had their project hit with a stop work order and then the decision was upheld by the hearing examiner which used the same definition of "remodel" to enforce the order back in July 2020.
Kelso asked Community Development staff where the definition for "remodel" came from. Kelso had spoken to Jim Brown, Community Development director, earlier that day about the Bland case which had revolved around the term, "remodel."
"It was my belief that Mr. Kelso should have known exactly why we would name that issue and to have it removed from the vote I think moving forward was problematic," he said.
Foster said that Kelso should have recused himself from the vote as it would provide a "special privilege to clients of his business and ... voted to set aside matters which would be detrimental to his clients and thereby detrimental to his business."
The motion Kelso introduced passed unanimously.
Kelso said that he had brought up the Bland case, but the point was to bring up things that he felt need to be addressed within the Community Development department, he said. He said the Bland case was not on his mind during the planning commission meeting.
Both Kelso and Martinez brought up that the Bland case was completed about 10 months ago.
"I was just trying to help resolve things that are floating within the county that I believe need to be cleaned up," Kelso said.
Public comments
Over 20 people spoke in Kelso's defense at Monday's hearing, including general contractors, members of the local trade association Building NCW, and planning commissioners, among others.
Most people who provided testimony spoke positively of Kelso's character and some brought grievances against the Community Development department.
Carl Blum, chair of the planning commission, said that Community Development staff has been stressed through the pandemic which could have led to some miscommunication at the August meeting.
"It is a position (planning commissioner) that is taken very seriously," Overbay said. "It is actually a position in my district. I basically filled that position with Ryan after the passing of Jim Blair. I felt the building industry needed to be represented on the planning commission. I still feel strongly about that. I'm not ready to make a decision on this, I want to kind of weigh the testimony as it was given today.”
Gering said she did not agree with the Community Development staff and did not want to remove Kelso from the planning commission.
"I wasn't ever consulted when you were asked to step down," Gering said. "I didn't agree with it then. I don't agree with it now. I do not think there's sufficient evidence to prove that you should be removed. I don't think we should wait on a decision I think that the accusations made against you are life-changing and detrimental and quite frankly embarrassing to happen in front of the public. And the fact that you chose to do that says a lot to me."
Bugert agreed with Overbay to postpone the decision until Monday. The public hearing is set to continue at 10 a.m. on Dec. 20.
Find the commissioners Zoom meeting here: wwrld.us/hearing.