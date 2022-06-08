WENATCHEE — After almost a year on the job, Chelan County Superior Court Robert Jourdan is finding his stride.
Jourdan was appointed to the Superior Court judgeship in June 2021 to replace retired Judge Lesley Allan. He took the bench July 1. Now he’s running unopposed for reelection in the 2022 election.
Most of his time is spent between criminal and family law.
“I hit the ground running with the criminal law,” Jourdan said. “I was a little unsteady at the beginning with the family law just because it was a brand new area of law [for me], but I’m pretty much in my groove now.”
Jourdan worked as a public defense attorney for almost 20 years — 17 years in King County and two in Chelan County — before taking the bench.
Family consists mostly of divorce and child custody.
“It’s an interesting part of the law,” Jourdan said. “There’s a lot on the line when you’re talking about where a child is going to spend the majority of his or time, which parent is going to have that.”
They’re cases that can weigh heavily on a person, he said.
“So I try to be very careful with that and make the best decision I can; always considering the fact that I have to look at what’s the best interest of the child,” Jourdan said. “That’s the overriding principle in family law.”
His interest in law began when a family member and a close friend got into criminal trouble.
“One of those people got a private attorney and got what was probably too good of a deal,” Jourdan said. “The other person got a public defender and got what was a horrible deal,” Jourdan said.
The difference between the case resolutions stuck with him for a long time.
“I couldn’t figure out why it mattered whether the attorney was a private attorney or a public defender — the results should have been the same, which is a fair result for both people, regardless of attorney,” Jourdan said.
He added, “So when I decided to go to law school it was to be a public defender and to be a public defender that was as good as any private attorney out there.”
Jourdan earned a bachelor’s degree from National American University in Rapid City, South Dakota, and his law degree is from Gonzaga University.
Asked what surprised him, Jourdan noted the number of parties unrepresented by an attorney.
“That makes it a little more difficult to preside over the cases because as a judge, I can't give them legal advice, or tell parties what to do,” Jourdan said. He added he can point them to community resources, like Chelan-Douglas Volunteer Attorney Services or SAGE. “So that's a fine line I have to deal with.”
He didn’t expect so many “off-the-bench activities,” like weddings and swearing in ceremonies.
Among the biggest differences is the change from advocate to neutral party.
“As a public defender, my duty was to my client and nobody else,” Jourdan said. “As a judge, my duty is to everybody.”
He continued, “I want to make sure that everybody’s being treated fairly and justly, that everybody’s rights are respected. That the law’s applied fairly and justly, and I really need to consider how it affects everybody — not just one person.”
Not that it’s always easy.
“Sometimes it’s tough because as a longtime advocate and trial lawyer, sometimes I have to really bite my tongue when I’m like, ‘Why didn’t they object?’” Jourdan said. “I can’t say that, I can’t react to it. I just have to sit there and just take my notes and pay attention and give everybody a fair hearing.”