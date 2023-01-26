WENATCHEE — Chelan County’s Moderate Risk Waste Facility will host a hazardous waste disposal collection March 7 for Chelan County businesses characterized as Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generators, or CESQG.
This event is by appointment and pre-registration is required by Feb. 28.
A business must qualify as a CESQG, defined as generating up to 220 pounds of hazardous waste a month, or 2.2 pounds of pesticides/poisons a month, according to a press release. The total amount of hazardous waste accepted per business is 2,200 pounds, the maximum a CESQG can produce in a year, it stated.
Businesses must fill out an inventory form, bit.ly/3DgVnLv, with as much detail as possible and return it to Clean Harbors Environmental Services by Feb. 28.
Clean Harbors then will contact businesses with the cost and set up an appointment on March 7. Businesses must haul their hazardous materials to the Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility, 3612 Highway 97A (next to Impact Auto).
For questions, contact Clean Harbors at (509) 262-8035, or the Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility at (509) 888-1195.
