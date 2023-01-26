WENATCHEE — Chelan County’s Moderate Risk Waste Facility will host a hazardous waste disposal collection March 7 for Chelan County businesses characterized as Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generators, or CESQG.

This event is by appointment and pre-registration is required by Feb. 28.



