WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission used about $1.7 million of its “rainy day” funding to help close a $2.2 million budget hole in 2021.
The 2021 general fund expense budget is over $47.3 million, up from $45.3 million in 2020, according to Chelan County documents. The budget in 2020 was $660,000 over and this year the county had to tack on an additional $1 million, said Cathy Mulhall, Chelan County administrator.
“So really we’re adding a million dollars to the shortfall, which is not a good ongoing trend,” Mulhall said. “But it’s not unexpected either, I would say.”
The deficit will give the county two options in the future, it can either cut services or find new revenue sources, she said. The county has $13 million in its rainy day fund, so it will avoid making that decision for awhile, but not forever.
“We’re a tax-funded organization, that’s what we are, so the only revenue we have is taxes and fees to the public,” Mulhall said.
The state legislature would have to provide the county with a source of additional revenue so the county can provide services, she said. Property taxes are capped at a 1% increase per year, leaving Chelan and other counties struggling to balance their budgets.
The saving grace for counties has been sales tax, which fluctuate depending on economic growth and development, Mulhall said. But sales tax is an unstable revenue base that can drop when the economy doesn't do well.
“What has kept us from this problem for years now is we’ve had a growing economy, which adds more to our sales tax (revenue),” she said. “So things have gone well for the last few years, but as we are going to see this economy slow down, then we’re going to see that stagnant.”