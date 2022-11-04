WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners this week adopted a 2023 preliminary budget, dipping into reserve funds for the third year in a row to balance the $51.8 million budget.

The county is spending more as inflation pushes up the cost of supplies and services, pressures that all public and private entities are facing, said Cathy Mulhall, Chelan County administrator, in an email.

