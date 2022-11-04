WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners this week adopted a 2023 preliminary budget, dipping into reserve funds for the third year in a row to balance the $51.8 million budget.
The county is spending more as inflation pushes up the cost of supplies and services, pressures that all public and private entities are facing, said Cathy Mulhall, Chelan County administrator, in an email.
Expenses are expected to grow $2.02 million from 2022 to $51.8 million next year.
Revenues are projected at $46.7 million, including a 1% property tax increase allowed under law, about $140,000 more. Sales tax from construction projects in the county are also contributing an estimated $290,000 increase to revenue, according to the county.
In the past week, commissioners have cut about $2 million in expenses from the 2023 budget but are still $5 million shy of a balanced budget.
Commissioners will be using funds from the general fund to balance the budget, with about $1.8 million to be taken from the fund next year.
The remaining $3.2 million also comes from the general fund but was taken out over the last two years and not yet used, according to the county.
That leaves about $10.2 million in the general fund, according to Mulhall.
The last thing commissioners said they will do is cut staff, Gering said on Monday. But the commissioners are concerned about the future as the local economy continue to cool.
The 2023 preliminary budget does not cut any filled county staff positions, according to Jill FitzSimmons, a county spokesperson.
Revenue has declined or remained stagnant from both Community Development, the department that handles land use and building permits, along with court fines and fees, according to Mulhall.
