WENATCHEE — Chelan County completed its first count of short-term rentals showing that the industry is highly concentrated around Leavenworth, Plain and Lake Wenatchee.
The survey shows short-term rentals make up more than 6% of all housing units in each of those unincorporated areas. The county will not permit new short-term rentals in those areas until the percentage drops below 6%.
That means hopeful short-term rental owners in any of these three areas will need to wait until next year to see if the number drops below the 6% cap. The numbers are currently between 7% and 15%.
The Peshastin urban growth area has also reached its cap but only because this area will not be allowing any new short-term rentals to be permitted there.
Every other unincorporated and urban growth area has some remaining space for new short-term rentals with a total of 606 spots still available across the entire county as of numbers released Wednesday.
County staff is still processing applications — in the order received — so the actual number of open spots is probably lower. The county plans on updating the numbers each month.
Each unincorporated area and urban growth area has a 6% cap on the number of short-term rentals that can operate there, based on the percentage of total housing stock being used as short-term rentals.
The Manson urban growth area is the one exception where the cap is 9%.
The county’s new short-term rental code requires the share of short-term rentals in each unincorporated zip code and urban growth areas to be determined each year, to show where new short-term rentals can pop up.
The county has granted 657 provisional permits as of Wednesday to existing short-term rental owners who are exempt from the caps. Short-term rentals are defined as homes rented out for 30 days or less.
The majority of the rental properties are Tier-2 rentals — non-owner occupied operations which are not allowed to exceed 12 guests.
Tier-1 rentals, owner-occupied with a maximum capacity of eight guests, are not counted toward the caps or limited by them, according to the Chelan County code.
Thirty-five applications from those seeking to get a permit as an existing short-term rental have been rejected as of March 14, according to Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson.
Eight of those appealed their cases to the county hearing examiner this year so far. All the decisions to deny the permits have been upheld.
Many of these applications were originally rejected either because the owners were operating a short-term rental in an urban growth area that didn’t allow them or had never obtained a permit to operate.
Basic requirements to apply as an existing short-term rental were:
- The rental’s location was used for short-term rental purposes between July 28, 2019, and Aug. 25, 2020.
- The short-term rental operator can prove they received short-term rental revenue during that time.
- The operator can prove sales and lodging taxes were fully paid for all short-term rental use during that time.
Those who made it through the process and received the permit say it was not easy, according to Don MacKenzie, owner of a short-term rental near Fish Lake.
MacKenzie is also the secretary for the board of the Short-term Rental Alliance of Chelan County, a coalition of rental owners.
“I think a lot of people want to understand what ... the additional steps are going to be required before the full permits are issued,” he said. “(It’s) creating a source of uncertainty for a lot of owners, and that uncertainty leads to headaches.”
Kristen Ryles, the county’s short-term rental manager, elaborated on the process at Tuesday’s commission meeting. She said she doesn’t guarantee each applicant who got a provisional permit will get a permanent one.
Her team will be doing “deep dives” into the property, looking to make sure things like parking and building permits are correct.
The county plans on having all provisional permits for new Tier 1 short-term rental permits and permits for existing short-term rentals tiers 1, 2 and 3 reviewed by June 30, she said.
MacKenzie is also concerned about those in the county operating a short-term rental without a permit.
“Those guys are operating at an unfair advantage relative to those of us who who’ve invested in coming into compliance,” he said. “They also are risking giving us all a bad name.”
MacKenzie said he put $25,000 into a septic system upgrade, a choice many are making because occupancy limits are now tied to the property’s septic system, according to the new county code.
“We were faced with a choice between going down to four people in a 2,500-square-foot cabin or expanding our septic system. So we expanded our septic system. That basically cascaded into changes being required with the electric utility to reroute our power line and and then install a new meter. And that necessitated digging up our whole driveway, which necessitated getting the driveway replaced.”
Before the code, Mackenzie could hold 10 to 12 people on his property but is now down to eight, he said.
And he knows others who are going through the same issues.
“Those costs are being borne by those who are following the rules, which again, is why I think it’s a priority to shut down people that are not following the rules,” he said.
Ryles said on Tuesday that the new short-term rental liaison will begin sometime in April.
They will be responsible for enforcing any violations to the code regarding operating without a permit as well as following up with applicants who might have been rejected, she said.