WENATCHEE — The cup, or building, runneth over with food at a 57-year-old organization that runs a food bank serving thousands in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Demand for food is so great that the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council plans to use $5 million in state, federal and donated money for a new, larger food distribution center in Malaga, which could open in fall 2023. Designs and estimates for the 14,000-square-foot-plus facility are underway, with the project likely going to bid later this year.
“One of the things that we’ve always ensured is the access to free food for individuals that need access to food; they can’t afford to get their nutritional needs met,” said Alan Walker, CDCAC executive director.
But food needs have grown.
The council provided 1.5 million pounds of food to around 12,000 people in 2019, and gave around 3 million pounds of food to an unknown number in 2020. He said the organization had a drive-thru food distribution, avoided contact with people for about 18 months due to the pandemic, and didn’t count anyone.
So far this year, the council has provided food for 16,000 people, he said, and likely will give more than 2 million pounds of food. And Walker said he doesn’t expect the need to go down for at least three years.
“I think as long as food costs and fuel costs… as long as they stay high and wages aren’t able to keep up with it, people continue to find ways to supplement their food needs,” he said.
The council has to have food — and food storage — for that.
“We’ve actually had to turn food away from our providers because we didn’t have the space to take it, and obviously we don’t like to do that, but when you’re in you don’t have the space, you don’t have the space.”
The council could have given the food to clients, he added. For now, the CDCAC has a 5,000-square-foot facility on North Miller Street in Wenatchee, which is where it’s been for at least 25 years, he said. But it’s not adequate, and neither are the freezer and cooler.
“We’ve just kind of have reached the life of the space and of the equipment there,” he said.
Chelan County recently gave the CDCAC just over $160,000 for a new freezer and cooler when the council nearly bought a building, but the building sale fell through, he said.
“We’ve kind of shifted our attention from finding an existing building to purchasing property and constructing a building on it that would really meet the needs,” he said. “So that’s kind of where this has come from, really, is from a need.”
The new freezer and cooler won’t be used until the council moves into its 14,000-square-foot-plus building on 3 acres at 2729 Mill Pond Drive in Malaga next year. The total lot is 36.14 acres and is owned by Water Works Properties LLC, which bought the site in 2014 for $1.13 million, according to the Chelan County Assessor’s website.
Walker expects $3 million from the federal House Appropriations Committee this year for the new food distribution project, he said, because the council got $1 million in the state’s 2022-23 supplemental capital budget, enacted March 31.
Securing local and state funding better the chances for receiving federal dollars, Walker added. He’s also spoken with state and federal legislators, he said, who gave him hope for receiving the $3 million. The last $1 million, for $5 million total, will be from a soon-to-come capital campaign, he said.
Forte Architects will give Walker designs and estimates for the new building this week, he said. Funding should be secured by this fall, he said, after which the project will go out to bid. Construction could start in January 2023, and the council would move in October 2023, he said.
Besides the new 14,000-square-foot food storage area, 1,500 square feet for offices are planned for the second floor, he said, which will house food distribution workers. The current building doesn’t have office space for them, he said. Other employees will remain at CDCAC’s office at 620 Lewis St.
Like now, people won’t be able to get food at the distribution center, he said, but can at a food pantry or mobile food pantry. Those schedules are updated at bit.ly/3N0bwYx.
The 100,000 pounds of food or so received weekly at the center are repackaged, inventoried and categorized before distribution to 22 area food pantries, low-income senior housing facilities and meal sites in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Federally-subsidized Northwest Harvest in Seattle and Second Harvest in Spokane, both of which purchase food in large quantities, provide food to the CDCAC. The CDCAC also gets food from local farmers through the Farm to Food Pantry program, and this is the first year the CDCAC has money, $85,000 from the state, to purchase food from farmers rather than glean what wasn’t harvested or get donated farm food.
“It’s nice to be able to have the ability to pay the farmers and the growers for some of their product, too,” Walker said.