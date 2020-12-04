WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee area had 2,900 fewer jobs in October compared to the same time last year, according to the latest jobs report. Washington state lost 173,200 jobs within the same time frame
It is a substantial loss, wrote regional labor economist Donald Meseck in the October 2020 Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area Labor Area Summary. The report covers Chelan and Douglas counties.
“Year-over-year job losses are never encouraging, but Washington’s monthly job loss-rates have consistently decelerated,” wrote Meseck.
Employment rates overall have been trending upward this year, even though Wenatchee’s October unemployment is 0.8% higher than it was last year, according to the report. Employment rates dropped in March and have since been recovering.
Jobs in manufacturing, retail and hospitality, as well as local government, share some of the highest unemployment rates between October 2020 and the same month last year, according to the report. Leisure and hospitality unemployment reached 23.2%, almost half of what it was in March.