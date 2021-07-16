WENATCHEE — Ballots for the Chelan and Douglas counties primary election are on their way.
Chelan County
Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore announced Thursday that ballots for the primaries on August 3 have been mailed to voters residing in these areas:
- Cascade School District
- Lake Chelan School District
- Manson School District
- Wenatchee School District
- Fire District No. 7
- Public Hospital District No. 2
- Malaga Water District
Ballots must be postmarked or deposited into an official ballot drop box by August 3 at 8 p.m. Individuals can find additional information at the county auditor's website: elections.chelancountywa.gov
If you have not received your ballot, contact the election office at 509-667-6808.
Douglas County
Douglas County primary ballots were scheduled to be mailed out Thursday, according to the Douglas County Elections Office website.
The primary elections, which will take place on Aug. 3, cover these areas:
Bridgeport School District
Eastmont School District
Lake Chelan School District
Quincy School District
Town of Mansfield
Monday, July 26, is the deadline to receive new registrations and voter updates online and by mail. More information is available online at douglascountywa.net/206/Current-Election