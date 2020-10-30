WENATCHEE — The retail industry brought in an estimated 400 more jobs to Chelan and Douglas counties last September in comparison to September of 2019, according to the latest state jobs report.
Month-to-month comparisons are not as big, with a 0.1% retail employment increase from August to September, according to the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area Labor Area Summary. The report covers Chelan and Douglas counties.
Retail job employment has been growing since employment dropped down to its lowest rate of the year in April.
Employment from 2019 to 2020 has increased for stores selling building materials, garden supplies, food and beverages and general merchandise, according to the report. Retail trade establishments in the realm of internet shopping have also seen increases.
Growth in jobs has countered retail layoffs for car parts dealers, furniture stores and clothing and accessory stores, according to the report. Retail employment statewide grew 1.5% from September 2019 to 2020.
Wenatchee Valley had an overall unemployment rate of 7.4% in September. It was 3.7% in September 2019, according to the report.