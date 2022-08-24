WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties will receive more than $2 million throughout the next 17 years to help address damage created by the ongoing opioid epidemic.
Chelan County commissioners signed an allocation agreement on Monday to comply with the terms of a large settlement against three opioid distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen — negotiated by the state.
A total $215 million is being dispersed among the 39 counties and other municipalities. Chelan County will receive about 0.74% of that total. About 15% of their share, however, is going to attorney’s fees.
Under the conditions of the agreement, all 125 municipalities need to sign the agreement by Sept. 23 for the money to be dispersed.
Chelan County will receive about $80,000 each year for 17 years, in total about $1.36 million, with a payment of about $160,000 the first year, Chelan County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons said in an email Monday.
Douglas County is expecting to receive about $50,000 per year during that same time period, or about $845,000 in total, without accounting for the 15% subtracted in attorney fees, Douglas County Board Clerk Tiana Rowland said in an email. Douglas County will receive about 0.4% of the $215 million.
Douglas County commissioners signed the same agreement Aug. 16 and will be collaborating with Chelan County commissioners to find a regional approach in tackling the opioid crisis, Rowland said.
The specifics have not yet been determined.
“Before the end of this year ... Chelan County will have to have an interlocal agreement in place with other North Central Washington local governments or counties on what we plan to do with the money,” said Susan Hinkle, Chelan County deputy prosecuting attorney, at Monday’s commissioner meeting.
The lawsuit against the three opioid distributors was filed in King County Superior Court March 2019 by the state Attorney General’s Office.
The state alleged the three Fortune 15 companies made billions of dollars shipping huge amounts prescription opioids into the state even when they knew or should have known the drugs would “end up in the hands of drug dealers and those suffering from substance use disorder,” according to an Attorney General’s Office news release.
Chelan County was among the litigants in that suit.
The city of Wenatchee was not a litigant, but will receive about 0.3% of the total $215 million. And the city of East Wenatchee will received about 0.08%.
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee are the only cities in Chelan and Douglas counties to receive settlement funds. The agreement requires cities with a population greater than 10,000 to be included if they were not part of the original litigation.
Counties are meant to take care of the smaller cities within their borders, Hinkle said.
As part of the settlement, the counties and cities receiving funds agree to never sue these distributors anytime in the future. The agreement also establishes a framework for future settlements against other opioid manufacturers or distributors that may happen, Hinkle said on Monday.
