WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties will receive more than $2 million throughout the next 17 years to help address damage created by the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Chelan County commissioners signed an allocation agreement on Monday to comply with the terms of a large settlement against three opioid distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen — negotiated by the state.



