WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District Board on Monday rejected a proposal that would have prohibited the health district from administering and promoting COVID-19 vaccines for minors. The vote was 9-1.
Bill Sullivan, a new board member, introduced the motion. Sullivan has claimed that vaccines, especially for children, have caused more harm than good and are not as effective as natural immunity.
“It’s a moral issue for the health and safety of our community. But it’s also liability protection issue for the health district,” Sullivan explained at Monday’s meeting.
“Vaccines have caused injuries to people,” he said at Monday’s meeting. “It’s irrefutable at this point that there is something occurring with the vaccines that has never happened before. And yet we’re hearing virtually nothing.”
Sullivan also said that local health providers like Confluence Health are staying silent on the topic of vaccine safety due for financial reasons and fear of a “gag order.”
Before the vote on Sullivan’s motion to prohibit the health district from administering or promoting vaccines, Dr. Bindu Nayak, another board member, said it was important that the health district rely on evidence-based and trusted sources of scientific information.
“As a board of health, we must understand and differentiate good sources of medical information based on research and reviewed by subject-matter experts from questionable sources of information,” she said.
Nayak, a Confluence Health endocrinologist, cited multiple studies that indicate COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing hospitalizations or severe disease.
And unvaccinated children remain at a greater risk of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, Nayak said.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported two cases of this syndrome in July for a total of five cases, according to Dr. James Wallace, interim health district officer.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome only affects children and causes inflammation in different body parts like the heart, lungs, kidneys and more. The syndrome is associated with COVID-19 and has no other plausible diagnoses, according to a July 2022 report on the subject from the state Department of Health.
Sullivan’s motion made it to a vote after Kevin Overbay, Chelan County commissioner and chair of the board, seconded Sullivan’s motion for the purpose of discussion.
The motion was then rejected by every board member except Sullivan.
Sullivan, a hydrogeologist, is one of five new members of the newly expanded board, a move required by state law to diversify the board.
Several other board members — Marc Straub, Dan Sutton, Jerrilea Crawford among others — expressed their disagreement with Sullivan’s motion as it would go against their belief in allowing individuals to make decisions for themselves and for their children.
“We have done a good job of trying to offer all kinds of resources and all kinds of information. I think that’s the charge of what we’re expected to do. I would never feel comfortable in suggesting that people not do something,” said Crawford, East Wenatchee mayor.
Alma Chacón and Dan Moody, two of the new board members, both expressed their concern that approving the motion would impact marginalized communities like the Hispanic community who were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Luke Davies, health district administrator, and Chuck Zimmerman, the board’s legal counsel, also said that Sullivan’s motion could open the health district to litigation.
