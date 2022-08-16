Purchase Access

Chelan Douglas Health District
Buy Now

The 11 current members of the Chelan-Douglas Health Board.

WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District Board on Monday rejected a proposal that would have prohibited the health district from administering and promoting COVID-19 vaccines for minors. The vote was 9-1.

Bill Sullivan (copy)

Bill Sullivan

Chelan-Douglas Health District Board member

Bill Sullivan, a new board member, introduced the motion. Sullivan has claimed that vaccines, especially for children, have caused more harm than good and are not as effective as natural immunity.

Dr. Bindu Nayak (copy)

Dr. Bindu Nayak

Chelan-Douglas Health District board member
Jerrilea Crawford.jpg

Jerrilea Crawford

East Wenatchee mayor


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

