EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District has 15 vacant positions on its 36-member staff.
The positions are vacant for a number of reasons and did not all occur during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dan Sutton, Chelan-Douglas Board of Health chairman. The health district had been keeping positions vacant for several years to save money. About seven to eight people at the health district did retire in 2020; most were near retirement anyway, he said.
“Positions became vacant and they were just cross-trained and not filled,” Sutton said. “That is not the approach that this board wants to do. We actually want to put a man in every reasonable position.”
The pandemic was a wake-up call for everyone from the federal government on down of the importance of a fully-functioning health district, he said. The board of health, Sutton said, wants to build a stronger agency that can withstand anything thrown at it.
Health Administrator Luke Davies mentioned the efforts to fill the vacancies during a board of health meeting last week.
Succession planning will be a priority going forward, according to Sutton. The district needs to have redundancies and people in place, who can take over if administrators decide to leave.
Another challenge is that some positions, such as environmental health director, are unique and so the labor pool for those roles is quite small. The health district is competing with not just every other similar agency in the state, but the country, for those same positions.
The two counties and the health district have been fortunate to have assistance from local health organizations, during the pandemic, Sutton said. A lot of health districts are seeing high staff turnover and burnout, but Chelan and Douglas counties have received support from Confluence Health, Columbia Valley Community Health, Lake Chelan Health and Cascade Medical.
In addition, the health district received help from the state Department of Health, which loaned Nathan Weed to act as interim administrator and has provided several incident management teams.
“I am pleased that the state focused on this particular region, because we’re in a valley; we’re in kind of a unique and isolated area,” Sutton said. “We don’t have a major highway through here or a freeway.”
The health district is also employing contractors at the moment for some of the empty positions, such as with finances, as it works to permanently fill those positions, he said.