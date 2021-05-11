WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District will administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for Wenatchee Valley College staff, students, and their friends and families on Thursday.
The walk-in clinic will be at the Jack and Edna Maguire Student Rec Center, 1500 Fifth St., Wenatchee from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, according to a WVC news release. Second doses will be available at a second walk-in clinic on June 3, three weeks later.
The college will also host a virtual vaccine information session at noon Tuesday. Find a link to the Zoom session here: wwrld.us/zoom