EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District is considering creating six community committees focused on different areas of public health.
The health district has struggled with communicating effectively with the community, said Nathan Weed, health district interim administrator. Committee members would be able to give the health district feedback and possibly new ideas. Health district staff would help run each committee.
The six committees are:
- Communicable disease control
- Chronic disease and injury prevention
- Environmental public health
- Maternal child and family health
- Access to clinical care
- Vital records
“We were really starting from the platform of having one group that would be doing all of this,” Weed said. “The concern that was raised there was that if we had one group doing all of these different areas, we really might have times when we lose a lot of interest from those groups.”
Members of the public and board members raised concerns about the number of committees proposed.
Board of Health member Ruth Esparza, also a Wenatchee city councilmember, asked if the committees could be condensed down to three.
Dr. Julie Rickard said the six-committee approach seemed more like a model for a health department in a larger city.
The board didn’t come to a decision on creating the subcommittees on Monday. It will continue to review and consider the proposal, said Kevin Overbay, vice chairman for the board.