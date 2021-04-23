WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District is pausing its COVID-19 data reporting saying it doesn't have enough resources to collect and process the data.
The health district is working to obtain more personnel and resources for the effort, according to Veronica Farias, spokesperson for the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
COVID-19 data on the Chelan-Douglas Health District website was last updated on April 19. The Okanogan County Health District also reported on Facebook on April 21 that a staff shortage has limited its COVID-19 data reporting.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District is asking for resources and personnel from the state Department of Health and is referring people to the DOH COVID-19 dashboard available here: wwrld.us/dashboard
Data from the Department of Health may differ from local health district numbers due to some discrepancies like duplicates and results being assigned to the wrong counties. DOH asks that people check out the Epidemiologic Curves tab on its dashboard, the most accurate representation of COVID-19 activity.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District expects to begin COVID-19 data reporting possibly next week, Farias said.