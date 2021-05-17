WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District was the target of two cyber attacks earlier this month that were caught before causing any serious damage.
The FBI contacted the health district on May 10 and said that a group coordinating ransomware attacks had found vulnerabilities in their computer system, said Luke Davies, health administrator for the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The cyber group created back doors in the health district’s system and then left, Davies told the health board Monday.
Since then, those vulnerabilities have been sealed, and it is unlikely that any data was actually taken or left behind, Davies said.
“It was the opinion of the LocalTel technician that they probably would have shut us down within the week or the next week,” Davies said.
The health district was also the target of a phishing attack on May 13 by what is believed to be a separate party, according to Davies. The health district is currently evaluating this attack with its insurance company to evaluate the risk and the possibility of any personal data being stolen, Davies said.
Davies said at the board of health meeting that they would most likely need to commit to a comprehensive cybersecurity overhaul.
Okanogan County’s government computer network was shut down by a cyberattack in January, and Douglas County’s servers were attacked in March.