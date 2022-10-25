WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines at the Town Toyota Center through November, including the new bivalent booster vaccines meant to target COVID-19 variants such as the omicron variant.

The state Department of Health recently approved the use of COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccines for children. The Moderna booster dose is authorized for children ages 6 to 17 and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 through 11.



