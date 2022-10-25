WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines at the Town Toyota Center through November, including the new bivalent booster vaccines meant to target COVID-19 variants such as the omicron variant.
The state Department of Health recently approved the use of COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccines for children. The Moderna booster dose is authorized for children ages 6 to 17 and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 through 11.
The health district will continue to offer the Pfizer primary series vaccine, adult bivalent booster dose and the pediatric booster dose by appointment only. Find the link to schedule an appointment at wwrld.us/ttcor call the health district at (509) 886-6400.
The health district offers vaccines from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through the month of November at the Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave. in Wenatchee.
The Town Toyota Center site will, however, be shutting down its testing operations due to a decrease in demand. The last day to get tested at this site is Thursday.
A number of other local providers also administer COVID-19 vaccines throughout Chelan and Douglas counties. People can visit Vaccines.gov to find alternative locations in the area.
