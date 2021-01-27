EAST WENATCHEE — Luke Davies is used to being thrown into managing large crisis events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic in Chelan and Douglas counties.
When Davies was 22, he found himself managing an emergency hospital in the Dominican Republic after the Haitian earthquake of 2010, he said during a Jan. 22 interview. Davies at that time had a bachelor’s in biology from Seattle Pacific University, a minor in chemistry, an emphasis in anthropology and a dream of going to medical school that would be transformed by his real-life experiences.
Davies is the new administrator of the Chelan-Douglas Health District. He took over the role on Jan. 1 and is the fourth administrator for the health district in the seven months since Barry Kling retired. Davies, 33, is also the youngest-ever administrator at the health district. He was chosen from a field of about 30 other applicants.
“In public health in general, across the United States and in many places, an administrator role or director role is something you hit later in your career,” Davies said. “My experience in international and global health has taught me that especially when you’re in a crisis, you find the skills you need and you put them where you need to put them.”
After his undergraduate education, Davies planned to go to medical school, he said. He decided to travel abroad first, though, and volunteered with an organization called Foundation for Peace in the Dominican Republic, which focused on community development projects. He was working for that organization when the Haitian earthquake happened.
“I was in Santo Domingo and we felt it and within 48 hours my life had completely changed,” Davies said.
The hospitals in Haiti were overwhelmed and patients were being taken to the Dominican Republic, he said. Davies and some of his coworkers went to an orphanage that had been converted into a makeshift hospital and helped set up a pharmacy.
“And I looked around at this kind of ad hoc field hospital and was wondering who was in charge,” Davie said. “And I finally found the maintenance guy and I said, ‘Who is charge here?’ And he looked at me and said, ‘Well, my brother owns the place.’ And I was like, ‘OK, well who is the medical director?’ And he said, ‘Well, you can be if you want to.’”
Davies stepped into the role and started triaging patients, he said. He later received a two-day training course from the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative and found himself managing about 1,000 volunteers and 600 earthquake victims for six weeks.
“And then it became very clear that the Dominican Republic wanted us to close our hospital, because it was an ad hoc refugee hospital,” Davies said.
The patients at the hospital were returned to Haiti to another hospital the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative had set up and the doors were closed on the hospital Davies was running.
Davies went home after that to recover, he said. He had lost about 20 pounds in those six weeks.
Later, he was hired by the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative to run a disaster management training in Haiti, Davies said. During that time, Haiti got hit with a cholera outbreak and he helped set up a cholera treatment center, using knowledge from a book he read about a cholera outbreak called "The Ghost Map."
“You talk to anyone who does international global health or gets sucked into the cycle of disaster response, almost all of us have a very similar story,” he said. “You know, we were volunteering somewhere or we were on vacation somewhere and all of a sudden we saw a massive need and we were capable and we succeeded.”
He then returned to the United States and got a master's degree in public health from the University of Washington, Davies said. Davies went on to work at the University of Washington in its Kenyan research program and helped with the Namibia Violence against Children survey.
Davies came to the Chelan-Douglas Health District from the University of Washington. He took the job because he loves the area and wanted to be closer to his family, which is from the Orondo area.
Growing up in Orondo also helped prepare him for his work in other countries, Davies said. Orondo is a small community and in the 1990s it was about 92% Latinx.
“I think growing up with a multicultural experience, I feel at home when I'm in places where I’m hearing something other than English,” he said.
As for his plans for the health district moving forward, his first goal is to get through the pandemic, Davies said. The staff at the health district is exhausted, they’ve been working full throttle for almost a year now.
“And so I’m hoping I can bring some fresh perspective and some energy to help support all of our incredible clinical partners, who have just been working so hard,” he said.