WENATCHEE — Job losses from April through December hit Chelan and Douglas counties harder than the statewide average as the region continued to reel from COVID-19-related shutdowns.
The two-county area had 3,500 fewer nonfarm jobs in December 2020 than it had in December 2019, according to state Employment Security Department data. The 7.5% downturn for the two-county area is “a bit higher than job-loss rates statewide,” notes regional economist Don Meseck in his December Labor Area Summary for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area released Monday. The state lost 5.4% of its nonfarm jobs from August through December.
But while new jobs were not added, job losses leveled out — in the Wenatchee area and statewide.
“Year over year, nonfarm job loss-rates across the Wenatchee MSA have stagnated in the minus-6% to minus-7% range in each of the past five months,” Meseck said, while statewide, the job losses reported from August through December were in the minus-5% to minus-5.5% range.
The plateau beats the dramatic losses recorded last spring when the unemployment rate climbed to a high of 15.8%. The Wenatchee area in December recorded an unemployment rate of 6.9%, up from 5.4% in December 2019. The state’s unemployment rate for December 2020 was 8.3%, up from 4.3% in December 2019.
Not all employment sectors have been hit equally hard.
December followed November’s lead with no employment sectors in Chelan and Douglas counties seeing an increase in jobs. Some new retail jobs had been reported over the summer, but the trend reversed in the fall.
Leisure and hospitality showed the biggest decrease in December, with a 2,100 job loss (a 30.9% drop) over December 2019. That’s a bigger decline than in November, which showed a 1,300-job loss — 20% dip from the previous year.
The hit to the leisure and hospitality industry, which primarily includes hotels, eating and drinking establishments and amusement and recreation businesses, follows a similar trend statewide, Meseck said.
It also coincides with the extension of the state’s “Stay Safe, Stay Healthy” restrictions on restaurants, bars and other gathering places imposed Nov. 17, then extended through Jan. 4.
State and local government also reported fewer jobs in December, following statewide trends of the previous nine months. The two-county region showed a 10.7% (800) job loss for local government and 16.7% (200 jobs) for state government.
Meseck said, in general, more than 70% of the downturn in local government employment is attributable to layoffs at public schools.