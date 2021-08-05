CHELAN — The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust has acquired 2,100 acres seven miles south of for wetland conservation and wildfire mitigation.
The area will be called the Chelan Coulees Reserve and is on the backside of the Bear Mountain Ranch, according to a news release from the land trust. The property belonged to Jerry Scofield, who operated it as a private wildlife reserve until his death in 2014.
It was purchased for $3 million, said Kathy Peven, Chelan-Douglas Land Trust spokesperson.
The land trust will operate it with an emphasis on fire safety, wetland preservation, adaptation to climate change and as a habitat for wildlife, according to the news release. It will not be open for public access, Peven said.
The property was purchased with help from Rio Tinto, a global mining company that was also responsible for the Holden Mine cleanup that was completed in recent years. Rio Tinto did not operate the mine, but took over responsibility of the clean up after purchasing the company Alcan.
The mining company’s help in purchasing the property served as part of the environmental offsets needed for the Holden remediation project, according to the news release.
Jerry Scofield’s widow, Mary Pat Scofield, said their family was delighted that the land trust would become the permanent owners of the land. Her husband’s vision was to preserve the land’s beauty and to protect the creatures that live there. He believed in responsible development.
The land adjoins U.S. Forest Service property and so it will be a part of a larger connected series of undeveloped land, according to the news release.
The land trust acquired a grant from the Resilient Landscapes Conservation Fund of Oregon Community Foundation, to help purchase the property, according to the news release.
The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust started in 1985 with the mission of protecting natural areas to help preserve clean air, water, habitat for wildlife and to allow people to enjoy these areas, according to the organization’s website.
Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.
