WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust is hosting a series of online nature talks starting March 11.
“Wild Ideas!” is a free video series of virtual presentations and Q&As that explore local ecosystems, according to a Land Trust news release. The talks are on March 11, 18 and 25. Each event lasts from 6-6:45 p.m.
Next Thursday’s talk, “Salamanders of Central Washington,” delves into amphibious territory. Presenter Torsten Watkins will chat about the “fascinating and beautiful” lizard-like species, according to the release.
“Everything you wanted to know about Pacific Salmon but never thought to ask” is set for March 18. Learn how salmon find their way home as well as the differences between Pacific and Atlantic salmon.
March 25’s “Unbust the Crust: Restoring Unseen Desert Diversity” talk is about living soil filled with tiny organisms. Presenter Lydia Bailey will share with listeners the importance of biological soil crusts, according to the release.
Sign up at cdlandtrust.org/outings-events.