WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board on Tuesday set an April 15 deadline for applicants to fill a vacant seat on the economic development panel.
Board member Rory Turner announced Thursday he will resign April 30.
Candidates must live in Port of Chelan County District 3, which includes Chelan, Manson, Entiat and the north portion of the city of Wenatchee.
Commissioners have 90 days from Turner’s last day, or until July 29, to fill the spot.
The commissioner application wasn’t available Tuesday evening, but it was going to be revised. Among the revisions was changing a question on whether the candidate had experience in property management or real estate.
The joint port’s CEO, Jim Kuntz, said some commissioners had voiced concern about the real estate question because they didn’t think the new person necessarily needed to have a real estate or business background.
“It’s not about what you’re good at. It’s about what you want to learn,” said board president JC Baldwin at the meeting.
On April 19, commissioners plan to meet to decide who they will interview and announce those finalists. The board is expected to choose by May.
The appointed person will serve until the November 2023 election, when he or she may decide to run for the office.
