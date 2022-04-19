MALAGA — About 70 acres optioned by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is being tested to see whether it would be large enough for an unnamed business using "industrial server equipment."
The “industrial facility” client, which would be on the former Lojo property, would use water bought from the Malaga Water District and/or the Greater Wenatchee Regional Water System “for evaporative cooling of industrial server equipment,” port documents stated.
The water then would “be recycled through the cooling system multiple times prior to discharging to the disposal facility.”
The client’s identity will be made public April 26, said Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
Testing a site for the disposal facility was approved April 12 by port commissioners. The site is on the 4800 block of the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, and owned by GBI Holding Co. The cost for the tasks approved by commissioners was $45,813, with the port paying and the client reimbursing the port as the project proceeds. The total cost was estimated at $201,543.
Commissioners on March 8 gave Kuntz the authority to sign a purchase and sale agreement that triggered a six-month period to figure out whether the GBI property meets its needs. The negotiated purchase price would be $27,000 an acre, about $1.9 million total.
As part of the agreement, the port and the Lojo site client decided to determine whether the GBI site could be used for a clean water disposal system for a “planned industrial facility in the area east of Malaga,” according to port documents.
Water demands
Besides testing on GBI property, a memo sent April 6 to the port board of directors indicated a sense of urgency for updating a water system.
“As negotiations and planning continue with a client for the Lojo Property in Malaga, it has become clear that engineering work needs to start on the Malaga Water System Improvements,” the note from Stacie de Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager, read. “It should be noted that these improvements must take place for any future industrial development in this area.”
Commissioners on April 12 approved spending $404,012 for water system improvements on the Lojo property, which would be reimbursed by the client as the project proceeds. The total project was estimated at $2.1 million.
The port purchased Lojo Orchards LLC, 72.5 acres of undeveloped land in the 5300 block of Malaga Alcoa Highway, between Malaga and Alcoa's Wenatchee Works plant. The September 2020 sale was $1.37 million.
The industrial facility client said it would require a maximum day demand of 250 gallons per minute of water, a peak hour demand of 1,200 gallons per minute, and a fire flow, or quality of water supply, demand of 2,500 gallons per minute.
The site lies within the service area of the Malaga Water District. The district’s most current Water System Plan identifies growth-related improvements beyond a 10-year planning period based on modest residential growth projections.
But with the Lojo development, the fire flow demands in that area would increase by approximately 1,000 gallons per minute beyond what was anticipated in the district’s plan, “thereby hastening and magnifying the need for the storage and water main improvements, and adding the need for additional supply to meet the increased demands,” according to documents.
The port “acquired funding” to construct a water main from the district’s distributions system to the property and construct a water storage reservoir for the “industrial needs of the property.” But it was decided the reservoir would work better for the property and Malaga, so it was incorporated in the district’s water system.
It was also determined the anticipated water needs of the client would significantly exceed assumptions in early reservoir sizing discussions. So, additional planning and engineering work was needed “to provide sufficient infrastructure capacity and comply with regulatory requirements for domestic water system improvements.”
RH2 will evaluate the potential quantity and quality of groundwater at two proposed well sites: near the district’s Well No. 5, and on the Lojo property; develop plans to install and test an estimated 500 to 1,000 gallons per minute capacity production well to supplement the client zone’s supply; and explore two sites.