WENATCHEE — “One of the big things with the water system down in Malaga is getting a couple sources of wells,” said Chelan Douglas Port Authority CEO Jim Kuntz.
Port commissioners on Tuesday gave a test well project to Wenatchee-based Selland Construction Inc., which offered the lowest bid at $755,663.
The wells will provide cooling water to the planned Microsoft data center complex and water for the Malaga Water District. The company needs about 819,000 gallons annually per building, likely from May through September, with a peak hour of 97 gallons per minute per building. The port is also adding a $16.4 million cooling water discharge system on a 67-acre parcel it previously bought, which Microsoft is reimbursing.
As a part of the Phase I Development and Reimbursement Agreement, the port drilled a test well earlier this year on Malaga Water District property, 3780 W. Malaga Road, Malaga. The well area was put through a short-term pump test, with an RH2 Engineering July 20 memo stating initial pump and water quality test results “were favorable,” according to port documents. The well “is being tested for water quality and quantity this fall,” Kuntz wrote in an email.
RH2 advised having another pump test run at about 1,000 gallons per minute for at least 7 days. Port commissioners signed off on seeking bids Aug. 22 for the larger test.
Consultant RH2 Engineering estimated the cost at $631,971, and the port “received five bids ranging from $755,000 to $812,000,” said Stacie de Mestre, port economic development and capital projects director, with one bidder withdrawing, leaving four. De Mestre established an overall budget of $907,240, which included RH2’s work, and is included in the reimbursement agreement.
Selland appeared to be the lowest bidder, but an alternative construction option left East Wenatchee-based KRCI LLC as potentially the lowest bidder, at $779,976, with a $65,000 deduction option for renting, rather than purchasing, a 10-inch, 6,100-lineal-foot pipe. If purchased, the pipe likely will be reused in future well pump tests, de Mestre said. RH2 advised buying the pipe and awarding the project to Selland Construction, she added.
The work includes laying about 6,100 lineal feet of 10-inch temporary discharge pipe, installing permanent casings at road/driveway crossings, patching asphalt as needed, and supplying/installing a pump in the test well.
Microsoft filed permits for three buildings on 102.5 acres in Malaga as part of Phase 1 in March. Construction of one building will start in May 2024 and end in early 2026, according to Microsoft’s website. Phase 2 includes three additional buildings on bordering land the port is trying to sell to Microsoft.
