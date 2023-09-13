microsoft-2-db-112822 (copy)

WENATCHEE — “One of the big things with the water system down in Malaga is getting a couple sources of wells,” said Chelan Douglas Port Authority CEO Jim Kuntz.

Port commissioners on Tuesday gave a test well project to Wenatchee-based Selland Construction Inc., which offered the lowest bid at $755,663.

Malaga land (copy)

This illustration shows the properties in Malaga the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, Microsoft and others own, but may not be up-to-date. The port intends to purchase more land for Microsoft. 


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?