Mansfield Airport

This aerial photo shows Mansfield Airport in Mansfield. 

WENATCHEE — The Mansfield Airport could close due to disrepair and funding questions, but its owner, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, wants to speak with Mansfield officials first.

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners and staff discussed the airstrip Tuesday when rate increases were up for a vote. No decisions on closure were made. 



