WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is funneling almost $53 million into capital projects in its 2023 preliminary budget with a $4.3 million deficit. The port set aside $37 million in its final 2022 budget for capital projects.
“We’re expecting a $3 million deficit for the year and we’re down to just under $1.1 million as our deficit,” said Monica Lough, port director of finance and administration, at the Nov. 8 board meeting.
The big ticket capital project items include the almost $6 million project to repurpose multiple buildings into small business incubators at the Trades District. According to the port’s public works and capital projects manager, Stacie De Mestre, the Pangborn Memorial Airport has most of the capital projects, including the reconstruction of the taxiway A project, tagged for more than $18 million.
“A large handful of the (capital) projects are projects we’re already committed to,” De Mestre said. “(The projects) we already have design plans for, we received grants for or that we’ve put off for several years.”
The port is saddled with almost $6 million in expenses for airports, including Pangborn, and business parks, but is projecting to earn $6.9 million in revenue for 2023. Pangborn specifically is projected to see $833,790 in revenue next year and face more than $1.8 million in expenses.
The port anticipates to rake in $58 million in revenue in 2023 with estimated expenses coming out to roughly $10 million, according to the preliminary budget.
The board will vote to approve the budget at its next meeting, perhaps on Nov. 22.
