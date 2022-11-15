WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is funneling almost $53 million into capital projects in its 2023 preliminary budget with a $4.3 million deficit. The port set aside $37 million in its final 2022 budget for capital projects.

“We’re expecting a $3 million deficit for the year and we’re down to just under $1.1 million as our deficit,” said Monica Lough, port director of finance and administration, at the Nov. 8 board meeting.



