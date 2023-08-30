WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas County voters will receive a postcard, they likely helped buy, after Oct. 6 on a property tax change on the ballot in November.
The property tax levy item seeks to make levy payments equal for Chelan and Douglas County property owners. The postcard idea came after some confusion and discussions between the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority with various entities, including the state Department of Revenue, and after the port realized the deadline for the voters' pamphlets passed.
The state Legislature this year unanimously passed Engrossed House Bill 1663 (EHB), authorizing the unified property tax levy rate for the Port of Chelan and Port of Douglas counties, and the governor signed the bill May 1.
The bill took effect July 23, but the port’s resolution required commissioners to agree on a joint levy by July 1. The tax, if passed by a majority of total voters in both counties, will be collected in the 2024 tax year, the resolution states.
“It’s been a little bit of a challenge, but we’re getting there,” said port CEO Jim Kuntz. “The Washington State Department of Revenue wanted to weigh in... We had some confusion on whether we could pass another resolution prior to the bill (EHB 1663) taking effect and then the challenge of trying to figure out what year would the levy actually be assessed, collected and distributed.”
A couple of weeks ago, Kuntz said the Department of Revenue decided not to weigh in on the unified tax levy.
“The Department of Revenue, and their intimate wisdom, which I appreciate, has determined, ‘You know, this is a local issue and maybe we’ll let the locals decide this and we’re not going to step in the middle of it.’”
The port called Chelan and Douglas counties’ election administrators, he said, among others, to get the levy in the pamphlets.
“It’s a long story, but we will not be in the voters’ pamphlets,” Kuntz said. “There is not a pro or con that will be in the voters’ pamphlet. The long and short of it is, Chelan County had a very short window to have pro and con. We were not aware of that. Some of us worked on trying to get that pro and it just didn’t work out."
After the Department of Revenue’s decision, Kuntz said, Douglas County let him know it would follow Chelan County’s pamphlet guidelines, after first indicating a different process existed.
Port commissioners on Aug. 22 agreed distributing postcards on the levy and are set to review the final design Sept. 12, with mailing Oct. 6.
The cost to the port for the mailers as of Wednesday was estimated at $35,000 to $40,000, according to Sarah Deenik, port communications coordinator/finance specialist.
Port commissioners in June voted unanimously to place the unified tax levy of roughly 16.4 cents per $1,000 of assessed value on the ballot. Douglas County’s 2023 levy rate comes to 13.7 cents per $1,000 of assessed value and Chelan County’s 2023 rate is at 17.5 cents.
A port district can impose a regular annual property tax levy of up to 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed value of the taxable property within the district for general port purposes.
