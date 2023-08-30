exec flight building.jpg (copy)

Pictured is Pangborn Memorial Airport's Executive Flight Building, which houses the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority offices.

WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas County voters will receive a postcard, they likely helped buy, after Oct. 6 on a property tax change on the ballot in November.

The property tax levy item seeks to make levy payments equal for Chelan and Douglas County property owners. The postcard idea came after some confusion and discussions between the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority with various entities, including the state Department of Revenue, and after the port realized the deadline for the voters' pamphlets passed. 

This image shows how the tax levy rate could read on November's ballot.


