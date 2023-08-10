230128-newslocal-newplane 01.jpg (copy) (copy)
WENATCHEE — One of Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority’s projects will affect fliers in and out of Pangborn Memorial Airport. It’s also costing more than anticipated.

Construction on Taxiway A, or Alpha, will suspend flights starting at around 3 p.m. Aug. 20, after Horizon’s last flight of the day, to around 7 a.m. Aug. 28. Taxiway A is used by commercial and private aircraft.



