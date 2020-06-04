CHELAN — The Chelan Evening Farmers Market has opened for the season, running from 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at Riverwalk Park.
Everyone is asked to wear face coverings and gloves, and handwashing stations are available. Only vendors may handle items for sale, though shoppers must bag their own items if using reusable bags.
Only one shopper per household should visit if possible, and everyone should remain 6 feet from one another. The market’s layout has been modified with one-way foot traffic and at least 10 feet between booths.
Pets are not allowed at the market. Eating and drinking is also not allowed in the market, and there will be no entertainment or other events.
For more information, visit chelanfarmersmarket.org.