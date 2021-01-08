CHELAN — Chelan Fire and Rescue responded to a shed fire they believed to have been started by a heat lamp early Friday morning near the Lake Chelan Airport.
Fire crews headed out to 84 Shadow Lane after a call came in about a structure fire at 12:15 a.m., according to a news release by Chelan Fire and Rescue. A 40x10 storage shed was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was spreading to another outbuilding as well as nearby stock pens.
Chelan Fire and Rescue called in a second alarm at 12:47 a.m., requesting more help to get the fire safely under control, according to the release. Crews contained the fire at 1:34 a.m. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but it is believed to have been started by a heat lamp in a stock pen, according to the release. Chelan Fire and Rescue asks those using heat lamps during winter to take precautions to avoid the possibility of a fire.