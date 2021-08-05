WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Thursday recommended that movie theaters and live music events screen guests for COVID-19 symptoms. The district also encouraged masking all staff and guests regardless of vaccination status.
The recommendations are directed only at movie theaters, live music events, and theaters. Social distancing between groups is also recommended.
The only exception to masking in the health district's advisory is for outdoor events where social distancing is possible.
"People need to use their own best judgment," said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas health administrator. "Am I going to go to an indoor concert and pack myself into the mosh pit area? It’s probably not the best choice."
If COVID-19 screening is impractical, the advisory said, then venues should add signs to discourage guests with symptoms or known exposure from entering. Temperature screening is not recommended.
The health district also encouraged venues to use antigen COVID-19 tests on performers before each performance.
Performers in daily productions can be tested 2-3 times a week. If a test comes back positive, the performer should be excluded from the event, according to the health district.
These recommendations come as cases and hospitalizations rapidly increase in North Central Washington due to the highly infectious delta variant.
At Central Washington Hospital, 19 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Aug. 5, according to Andrew Canning, Confluence Health spokesperson. Two patients are in the Intensive Care unit.
COVID-hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital have spiked since late-July when total hospitalizations hit 24 on July 27, the highest number since January.
In Chelan County, the health district reported a rate of 179.5 new cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days per 100,000 on July 27. The rate reached 350.2 on Aug. 3.
Fully vaccinated people may also be spreading the delta variant unknowingly, according to the health district.
